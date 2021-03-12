'Obamacare' boost easy for some, but others face paperwork

— More than 9 million already enrolled and receiving subsidies for their private health insurance plans also stand to benefit from the boost in aid. But they will have to go back to HealthCare.gov after Apr. 1 to get their discounts. Or they could wait until tax time next year to claim the richer tax credit owed them under the legislation. A CMS official said the agency is working to see if it can automatically provide current customers with their savings later this year.

— People who experience a spell of unemployment this year are entitled to enroll in a standard HealthCare.gov plan at no cost to them. But officials said figuring out how to connect the health insurance program with unemployment assistance databases is going to take time. Nonetheless, CMS is urging unemployed people to enroll for health care now. They would be able to claim their full subsidies later.

— People who previously made too much to get financial help under the “Obamacare” limits have some math to do. Congress not only increased the amount of aid, but changed the income formula so more people in the solid middle class can qualify. However, they'll have to have a health plan that meets the standards in the Obama health law. That means many may have to switch coverage.