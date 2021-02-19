Officials divide Aloha Stadium district redevelopment plan

“The real estate portion that will eventually envelop the stadium and complete the whole site is a process that we’re undertaking in parallel,” Shaw said.

“That’s in recognition that the best-in-class stadium developer may not well be the best-in-class real estate developer, and so the state has undertaken to procure the best potential partner for the stadium and real estate separately," Shaw said.

The state issued a request for qualifications in March to gauge potential development partners for the stadium and surrounding real estate. Three finalists were selected in December.

A separate request for qualifications covering only the surrounding real estate work is now expected to be published later this year.

Shaw said the state-driven plan, which is largely being led by the Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services, no longer has a 2023 targeted delivery date for the stadium. The timetable will be dependent on the recommendations of the competing bidders.

The surrounding real estate development is expected to start in 2024 and last 20 years, Shaw said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0