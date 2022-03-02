 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ohio AG wants state pension funds to remove Russian assets

  • 0
Ukraine-Russia-Ohio Investments

FILE - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 20, 2020. Yost is urging the state's five public employee retirement funds to identify Russian investments and divest them from the funds, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Yost says retirement assets of Ohioans, some of whom are of Ukranian descent, should not be used to support Russian aggression.

 Julie Carr Smyth - staff, AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's five public employee retirement funds have a “moral imperative” to divest themselves of Russian financial holdings to further punish the country over its invasion of Ukraine, state Attorney General Dave Yost said Wednesday.

Yost directed the five funds to identify Russian equities and divest the funds of them as quickly as possible. The request is nonbinding, but he said the funds have a fiduciary responsibility to their members.

“The pension systems invest billions of dollars of assets that belong to public employee retirees,” Yost said. “That money should not be used to help keep an economy afloat that is sponsoring a war machine.”

Furthermore, Ohio has a large Ukranian-American population and some public retirees are undoubtedly of Ukranian descent and don't want their money invested in Russia, the attorney general said.

Governors and lawmakers in numerous U.S. states took actions beginning Monday to pull state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same.

People are also reading…

The Montana Board of Investments — which oversees nearly $25 billion in assets held by the state’s pension funds, workers’ compensation funds and money held by schools, universities and local governments — has identified about $15 million in assets that are “tied to Russian interests,” and is reviewing ways to exit from them, Dan Villa, the board’s executive director, said Tuesday.

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state’s Commerce Department to cease the purchase and sale of Russian Standard, the only Russian vodka sold in Ohio (under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard).

In addition to punishing Russia, Ohio pension fund divestment is necessary to protect retired Ohioans, since Russia's increasing isolation could lead to the devaluation of its assets, Yost said.

“Widespread bankruptcies seem a likely outcome--an outcome in which our Ohio public pension systems and their members should not share,” Yost said.

The Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund, with about $6.5 million in Russian investments in its $19 billion portfolio, is reviewing its options for withdrawing from Russian interests, fund spokesperson David Graham said.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Public Employee Retirement System said its executive board planned to meet later Wednesday to discuss the attorney general's request.

OPERS, with assets of about $127 billion, is the state's largest public pension system and the 12th largest in the nation.

Associated Press Writer Amy Hanson in Helena, Montana, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia's invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Saturday.

Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms

Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Leading Republicans spent much of three days avoiding Donald Trump's chief grievances or ignoring him altogether as they unified behind a midterm message designed to win back the voters the polarizing former president alienated while in office.

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The country's president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said.

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Monday as Russia’s military assault on Ukraine was in its fifth day.

Watch Now: Related Video

US-Mexico border: Biden’s immigration policy slammed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News