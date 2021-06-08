Ohio utility gets SEC subpoena regarding tainted energy bill

CLEVELAND (AP) — The electric utility AEP Ohio said Tuesday that the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has subpoenaed documents related to subsidies it has received from a now-tainted energy bill for two aging coal plants partly owned by the company.

A document on the company's website says the SEC is seeking various documents, including those regarding the energy bill passed in July 2019 and those “relating to our financial processes and controls.”

“As we have previously stated, we continue to have no reason to believe that AEP was involved in any wrongful conduct,” the company said, adding that it is cooperating with the SEC.

Federal authorities last July accused Akron-based First Energy Corp. of secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to win legislative passage of a $1 billion subsidy for two Ohio nuclear power plants operated at the time by a wholly-owned FirstEnergy subsidiary.

A subsidy for the coal plants, which AEP has a 43% ownership stake in, was later added to the energy bill.

Two other Ohio investor-owned electric utilities, AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light, and Duke Energy have smaller ownership shares of the plants, one of which is in Indiana.