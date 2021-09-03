 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma treasury collections surge compared to August 2020
0 Comments
AP

Oklahoma treasury collections surge compared to August 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Overall Oklahoma treasury collections last month exceeded August 2020 by nearly 20%, fueled largely by increased oil and gas production tax receipts, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel reported Friday.

Total monthly receipts in August were $1.17 billion, an increase of $191 million from August 2020, or 19.5%, McDaniel reported. Collections from oil and gas production taxes were up more than 150% from the same month last year. Collections from the individual income tax, sales and use tax and motor vehicle receipts also grew by double-digit percentages from the same time last year.

“Oklahoma’s economy is doing well, but there’s concern about the resurgence of the coronavirus,” McDaniel said in a statement. “In regard to the energy industry, demand continues to be strong worldwide.”

August gross production tax collections were from oil field activity in June when the price for West Texas Intermediate Crude at Cushing was $70.46 per barrel, the treasurer's office reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Puppet of Syrian refugee 'walks' across Europe

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+27
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS
National Politics

Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. He warned another attack was “highly likely” and the State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.”

+2
Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
National Politics

Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer briefly pressed a knee to the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes as the New Orleans Pelicans center gasped “I can’t breathe” seconds before another officer used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to body camera video released Friday.

+2
Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb
National

Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb

  • Updated

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 in Oregon is climbing so rapidly in some counties that the state has organized delivery of one refrigerated truck to hold the bodies and is sending a second one, the state emergency management department said Saturday.

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News