 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

Online DNA profile leads to suspect in 1997 New Mexico rape

  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors in Albuquerque say they tracked down a suspect in a decades-old rape case by using open-source genealogy data.

Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez announced an arrest Tuesday in the case from 1997 in which a man is suspected of forcing his way into a woman's home, holding her at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her.

It's the second time the office has filed charges using forensic genealogy, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

In the first case, a man pleaded guilty in 2020 to raping a woman who had been running along the Rio Grande on Christmas Eve five years earlier. Authorities connected him through a second cousin, twice removed, who uploaded his DNA to an online site, the Journal reported.

In the latest case, a contractor working for Torrez's office matched DNA, collected from a fork that the suspect discarded, to open-source genealogy data. Torrez said the suspect's DNA has been linked to several other rapes.

People are also reading…

One of the most notable uses of online genetic profiles was in Northern California, when authorities connected a former police officer to one of the state's most prolific serial killers and rapists.

Joseph James DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 counts of murder and dozens of rapes that were too old to prosecute. He is serving life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are struggling to pick up the pieces after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. But they face serious questions whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats must drop an effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. from their expansive social and environment bill, the Senate parliamentarian decided Thursday, dealing the latest blow to a longtime priority of the party, migrant advocates and progressives.

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warns republic is at risk

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warns republic is at risk

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warned that fidelity is in jeopardy in America, not only in regard to the state and national constitutions, but to the country’s spirit as well. He also said there are serious warning signs that the U.S. Constitution and republic are at risk.

Bidens welcome new puppy and cat; Major to stay with friends

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday introduced the newest member of his family, a purebred German shepherd puppy named Commander, while the first lady's office said the cat she promised more than a year ago to bring to the White House will finally join them in January.

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden promises 500 million free COVID-19 rapid tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News