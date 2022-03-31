 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

OPEC likely to stick to modest oil boost despite war jitters

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — OPEC and allied oil producers including Russia are deciding how much crude to pump to the world Thursday, with expectations for only a modest increase despite pleas for more. High oil prices are fueling inflation in the U.S. and other countries and cushioning the blow of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts expect the group, known as OPEC+, to stay on its schedule of gradual increases to restore production cuts made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

So far, that steady pace has meant adding 400,000 barrels per day at the start of each month. Beginning in May, the level is to be adjusted slightly upward to 432,000 barrels because of revised baseline production levels, according to the August edition of OPEC's official monthly bulletin.

The modest monthly increases have not helped ease spikes in the price of oil tied to rebounding global demand for fuel for cars, trucks and airplanes. The war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, the world's largest oil exporter with some 12% of global supply, have also fed higher prices over fears its flows might be disrupted.

People are also reading…

Oil prices have a major influence on how much U.S. drivers pay at the pump for gasoline. To combat high gas prices — averaging $4.24, up $1.38 from a year ago — U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels per day from strategic petroleum reserves, with an announcement expected as soon Thursday.

In November, the White House announced the release of 50 million barrels in coordination with other countries, and after the war began, the U.S. and 30 other countries agreed on an additional release of 60 million barrels.

Oil prices slumped on expectations of a new release, but analysts at UniCredit bank said the impact of such moves on prices “is usually short-lived.” That's because reserves are finite, and the production shortfall is open-ended. Once reserves fall below a certain level, the market might fear they would be insufficient to combat a further shortfall and prices would go up.

Higher oil prices also mean more export earnings and tax revenue for the Russian government, cushioning to some extent the crushing sanctions imposed on Russian banks and companies as well as the impact of foreign companies shuttering their businesses in the country.

Some buyers are avoiding Russia's oil even though Western sanctions permit banks to process energy payments. Buyers don’t want to be associated with the war or are afraid a sudden tightening of sanctions could leave them with Russian oil they can’t sell.

Also boosting prices is the inability of some OPEC+ members to fulfill their production quotas. OPEC's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have spare production capacity but have held off increasing their output and upsetting the group’s agreed-upon allotments.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE voted for a U.N. resolution calling for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine but have stressed that they see the role of OPEC+ as stabilizing world oil markets and separate from international politics.

The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister doubled down on OPEC's alliance with Russia. He said Russia, with its 10 million barrels of oil a day, is an important member of OPEC+.

“And leaving the politics aside, that volume is needed today,” Suhail al-Mazrouei said Monday. “Unless someone is willing to come and bring 10 million barrels, we don’t see that someone can substitute Russia.”

The United States, European nations, Japan and others have been calling on Gulf Arab oil producers to do more to help bring down oil prices. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where he raised the issue.

The Brent crude international benchmark rose to nearly $140 — from $90 before the start of the war — before falling back. On Thursday, U.S. oil traded down 4.5%, at $102.90, while Brent slipped 3.7%, to $109.28.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

Ohio GOP candidates call US Senate race fight for America

Ohio GOP candidates call US Senate race fight for America

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (AP) — All but one Republican seeking an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio held fast to the disproven narrative Monday that the 2020 presidential election was either stolen from Donald Trump or fraught with irregularities, fraud or other problems.

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'

Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Nights are spent huddling underground from Russian strikes pounding their encircled city into rubble. Daylight hours are devoted to hunting down drinkable water and braving the risk of standing in line for the little food available as shells and bombs rain down.

Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration looks to give NASA historic 2023 budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News