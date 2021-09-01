Oregon denies oil terminal permit needed to fully operate

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon regulators said Wednesday they will not renew a permit needed by a crude oil storage company to operate portions of its facility in Northwest Portland.

That delivers a potentially fatal blow to some of Zenith Energy’s operations, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The state Department of Environmental Quality said its decision to deny a new air quality permit followed a refusal by Portland city officials last week to grant the company a favorable land use ruling it needed to continue and potentially expand its operations at its terminal along the Willamette River.

“Under state law, when a local government makes a negative compatibility determination, state agencies generally may not approve permits for the operation,” the state environmental agency said.

The environmental agency’s decision takes effect in 60 days, which could force Zenith to halt some operations at that time. The company is allowed to appeal the state’s decision and has appealed the city’s ruling to the state land use board.