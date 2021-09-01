 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon denies oil terminal permit needed to fully operate
0 Comments
AP

Oregon denies oil terminal permit needed to fully operate

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon regulators said Wednesday they will not renew a permit needed by a crude oil storage company to operate portions of its facility in Northwest Portland.

That delivers a potentially fatal blow to some of Zenith Energy’s operations, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The state Department of Environmental Quality said its decision to deny a new air quality permit followed a refusal by Portland city officials last week to grant the company a favorable land use ruling it needed to continue and potentially expand its operations at its terminal along the Willamette River.

“Under state law, when a local government makes a negative compatibility determination, state agencies generally may not approve permits for the operation,” the state environmental agency said.

The environmental agency’s decision takes effect in 60 days, which could force Zenith to halt some operations at that time. The company is allowed to appeal the state’s decision and has appealed the city’s ruling to the state land use board.

A building permit to install rail infrastructure to handle renewable fuels and non-fossil fuel products is currently under review by Portland’s Bureau of Development Services.

A spokesman for the Houston-based company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

Earlier this week Oregon regulators announced they had fined Zenith nearly $25,000, saying it performed months of construction work without a permit at its terminal. The company was given 20 days to contest the fine, but it’s unclear if it has done so.

Zenith bought the former asphalt refinery on Northwest Front Avenue in Portland for $61 million in 2017. It uses the facility to store fuels before transferring them to ships bound for refineries and markets elsewhere.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Power restored to parts of New Orleans

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+27
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS
National Politics

Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. He warned another attack was “highly likely” and the State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.”

+2
Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
National Politics

Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer briefly pressed a knee to the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes as the New Orleans Pelicans center gasped “I can’t breathe” seconds before another officer used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to body camera video released Friday.

+2
Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb
National

Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb

  • Updated

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 in Oregon is climbing so rapidly in some counties that the state has organized delivery of one refrigerated truck to hold the bodies and is sending a second one, the state emergency management department said Saturday.

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News