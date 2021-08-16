Oregon extends foreclosure moratorium as COVID cases spike

Oregon was one of several states that enacted a moratorium last year halting eviction proceedings for residents who have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the measure expired in June.

As experts warned about a mass wave of evictions in the state, $200 million was set aside in federal emergency assistance to help tenants and landlords with current and outstanding rent. Based on data from Oregon Housing and Community Services, around 15,000 households have completed applications for rent assistance.

While the state had millions of dollars available to pay past-due rent, high demand created a backlog that officials said would not be cleared before the end of the state eviction moratorium. As a result, in June lawmakers passed a “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 to pause evictions in the state. Under the amendment, which received bipartisan support, tenants who are unable to pay July or August rent will not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they have applied for rental assistance. The bill was signed by Brown, a Democrat, in June.