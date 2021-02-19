Oregon National Guard deploys as power outages persist

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Friday called on the Oregon National Guard to go door-to-door in areas hardest hit by last weekend’s ice storm as utility company crews worked around the clock to restore power to 60,000 residents who have been without electricity for a week.

The damage and dangerous conditions left behind by the storm, which came in three waves starting Feb. 12, is the worst in the history of Portland General Electric, CEO Maria Pope said. Crews were not able to safely enter the worst-hit areas for 48 hours because trees laden down with hundreds of pounds of ice were falling constantly, the utility said.

Even now, progress is slow because of “widow-maker” branches and trees dangling high above downed power lines. Seventy-five timber crews are working alongside utility crews to remove the trees before work can begin on restoring the power grid.

About 36,000 people remained without power in Clackamas County, to the south of Portland, Oregon, and another 21,000 were in the dark in and around the state capital of Salem, about 45 miles south of Portland. Some residents in the worst-hit areas might not see power restored until early next week or possibly later, Pope said.