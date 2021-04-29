 Skip to main content
Oro Valley music venue promoter is indicted on fraud charges
AP

Oro Valley music venue promoter is indicted on fraud charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona-based music venue promoter has been indicted on federal fraud charges, according to the FBI.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 54-year-old Frederick Stahmer of Oro Valley is facing four counts of wire fraud and one count of forfeiture.

They said Stahmer allegedly collected thousands of dollars from investors for his concert and promotion business, Frederick Entertainment Inc.

He allegedly told people that his company financed, promoted and marketed music venues around the country.

Authorities said investors lost more than $1 million in the scheme.

It was unclear Thursday if Stahmer has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf about the charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

