Outdoor dining in Rhode Island extended through the spring

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — The easing of rules on outdoor dining that proved to be a critical lifeline for many Rhode Island restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic were extended Monday during a ceremonial bill signing by Gov. Daniel McKee.

The law signed outside Meldgie's Diner in Narragansett puts a moratorium until April 1 on enforcement of municipal ordinances or zoning requirements that would penalize restaurant and bar owners for modifying their premises to allow for outdoor dining.

“When something works and makes sense, you continue it," the Democratic governor said at the ceremony attended by the legislative sponsors of the bill as well as several bar and restaurant owners. “That is what this legislation is all about: allowing these outdoor seating arrangements to continue so we can support small, locally-owned restaurants that have faced numerous challenges since the outset of the pandemic."

Mark Eldridge, co-owner of three Meldgie's Diner locations, said the challenges of COVID-19 have been “overwhelming," but his restaurants have stayed afloat thanks to local, state and federal aid programs.

Outdoor dining has "revitalized" the Narragansett diner and they are now seeing their best sales figures in history, he said.