Pandemic a factor in Alaska village relocation efforts

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the pace of moving residents from Newtok, an Alaska community threatened by erosion, to another village, officials said. Money also has been an issue.

Nine homes in the new village of Mertarvik that were started last year remain unfinished, and no one has moved from Newtok to Mertarvik since 2019, KYUK Public Media reported. Newtok had an estimated 220 residents last year.

“We couldn’t get any cabinets because of this COVID thing,” said Phillip Carl, Newtok acting tribal administrator.

Patrick LeMay, who is leading the building effort in Mertarvik, said shortages for materials have persisted.

“We got 48 lights that are trapped somewhere in Tennessee floods, to finish the lighting. There’s a shortage of fire extinguishers in the nation,” LeMay said. “The supply chain has been a disaster.”

Many of the workers building homes in Mertarvik are Newtok residents. LeMay said three workers from Newtok contracted COVID-19 in August. Many remaining laborers chose to stop working due to concerns over an outbreak, KYUK reported.