Panel picks 4 new nominees for top Ohio utility regulator

The new round of semifinalists contained no duplicates from the first list DeWine rejected.

Also Friday, Generation Now Inc., a political dark money group that authorities say was used as part of the bribery scheme, was scheduled to enter a guilty plea in federal court in Cincinnati to one count of racketeering while agreeing to forfeit $1.5 million.

Federal investigators say former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others used Generation Now as a conduit for $60 million secretly provided by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. The money was allegedly used to gain legislative approval for a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear power plants operated by a FirstEnergy subsidiary when the bill was passed in July 2019.

Randazzo has not been charged in the bribery investigation. He resigned in November days after his Columbus townhome was searched by the FBI and FirstEnergy revealed that former executives had paid $4 million to the firm of an Ohio official meeting Randazzo's description to terminate a purported consulting contract. The payment was made just before DeWine appointed Randazzo as PUCO chairman.

Gillispie reported from Cleveland.

