Panel pushes ahead legislation targeting Big Tech's power

The first of the bills being considered, which would increase the budget of the Federal Trade Commission, drew the conservatives’ ire as an avenue toward amplified power for the agency. The legislation would increase filing fees for proposed mergers worth more than $500 million and cut the fees for those under that level.

President Joe Biden’s surprise move last week elevating antitrust legal scholar Lina Khan to head the FTC was a clear signal of a tough stance toward the tech giants. It was top of mind for the conservative Republicans objecting to the new legislation. Khan played a key role in the Judiciary Committee’s 2019-20 sweeping investigation of the tech giants’ market power.

Bringing the culture wars into the legislative debate, Republican lawmakers pushed an amendment that would prohibit any revenue collected by the FTC in the merger filing fees from being used to finance the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in public education. It was defeated on a 25-19 vote.

The four companies deny abusing their dominant market position and have asserted that improper intervention in the market through legislation would hurt small businesses and consumers.