Panel votes for hearing on Big Moose ski resort project

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A state land use commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to hold a public hearing on a proposed project to develop a ski resort, marina and housing at Moosehead Lake in Maine.

The area on Big Moose Mountain is the site of a ski resort that has not operated since 2004. The developers Big Lake Development LLC have been seeking to purchase the 1,200-acre property and a representative told the commission it needs permit approvals before the sale can take place, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Matthew Dieterich, who is the vice president of the engineering firm James W. Sewall Co., which is working with the project, warned that any delay could make investors reconsider. He also argued at the state Land Use Planning Commission meeting Wednesday that the project application had been accepted as complete last March, the newspaper reported.

“Had we had a hearing three months ago we could have accommodated it in the schedule,” he said.

A memo from the commission dated Jan. 31 described the first phase of the proposed project as including an upgraded ski lift, lodge, hotel, brewpub and zipline at a cost of $113.5 million, the newspaper reported.

The state commission must approve the project because it is located in the unorganized territory of Big Moose Township.

The second phase of the proposed project would include a marina and nearly 500 residential units, the newspaper reported.

The public hearing will be scheduled after the project developers submit a wastewater treatment agreement and complete a wildlife study, the newspaper reported.

