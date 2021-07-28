Panel weighs COVID bonuses for Minnesota's frontline workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Health care, school and food workers who risked their lives at the height of the pandemic made pitches Wednesday for a piece of the $250 million in COVID-19 relief money that Minnesota plans to allocate as bonuses to essential frontline workers.

They told their stories of sacrifices as a bipartisan panel of nine state lawmakers began sorting out who should get the money and how much. The hearing made clear what difficult decisions the working group faces over the next six weeks to determine which groups of potentially hundreds of thousands of workers are the most deserving. The more workers who get the money, the smaller the payments must be.

Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, told how she and her fellow COVID intensive care nurses at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale struggled with shortages of masks and long hours without days off, often getting seriously ill themselves as they cared for dying patients and tried to protect their families.

“I can't tell you enough the risks that my profession has taken, the sacrifices they have made, and the PTSD that still follows us," Turner said.