Parson signs bill requiring online sales tax collection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill to require out-of-state online stores to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Missouri residents starting in 2023.

Missouri is the last state with a sales tax to approve such a requirement. Buyers are still required to pay that tax, but many people don’t know that, and it’s challenging to enforce without the help of retailers.

Bipartisan proponents of the new law have argued that it’s unfair that local Missouri stores are required to charge sales taxes while some out-of-state online retailers have been able to avoid collecting the tax.

“It’s a big deal for small businesses, especially after everything we’ve been through in this crisis over the last 15 to 16 months,” Parson said, referencing the hit local businesses suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic. “If there was ever a time to get it done and get it right, now’s the time.”

The legislation will require out-of-state retailers with at least $100,000 in annual sales in Missouri to collect state and local taxes beginning in 2023. It also will require online marketplace facilitators to collect Missouri’s taxes on sales made through their sites, beginning in 2023.