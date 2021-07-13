 Skip to main content
Parson signs off on first Missouri gas tax hike in decades
AP

Parson signs off on first Missouri gas tax hike in decades

Parson signs off on first Missouri gas tax hike in decades

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Federal officials are pushing back after Parson said he doesn't want government employees going door-to-door to urge people to get vaccinated. Missouri asked for help last week from nearly formed federal "surge response" teams as it combats an influx of cases that's overwhelming some hospitals.

 Jeff Roberson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed into law the state's first gasoline tax increase in decades.

Longtime transportation funding advocate Parson signed the bill late Monday, spokesperson Kelli Jones said. He planned to attend ceremonial bill signings near Kansas City's John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge and at other infrastructure projects in the state on Tuesday.

The law will gradually raise the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years, with the option for buyers to get a refund if they keep track of their receipts.

The first 2.5-cent increase is slated to take effect in October, which will bring the gas tax to 19.5 cents.

The money will be used for Missouri's roads and bridges.

Once fully implemented, the gas tax hike could generate more than $500 million annually for state, county and city roads. But it’s unclear how much of that money governments will get to keep after some people request refunds.

The Missouri Department of Transportation estimated that the state faces a $745 million annual funding gap for roads and bridges.

A conservative advocacy group’s Missouri chapter launched an effort to put the gas tax hike to a public vote just days after lawmakers passed it.

If Americans for Prosperity-Missouri collects enough voter signatures, the law will go before voters next year.

Tax increases are widely unpopular among Missouri voters. Since voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1996 requiring all tax increases over a certain amount to go to a statewide vote, not a single general tax increase has passed.

Most recently, voters in 2018 shot down a 10 cents per gallon tax increase that the Legislature put on the ballot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

