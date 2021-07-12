Parson to sign bill raising gas tax for 1st time in decades

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday is expected to sign into law the state's first gas tax increase in decades.

Longtime transportation-funding advocate Parson planned ceremonial bill signings near Kansas City's John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge and at other infrastructure projects throughout the state.

The law will gradually raise the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years, with the option for buyers to get a refund if they keep track of their receipts.

The first 2.5-cent increase is slated to take effect in October, which will bring the gas tax to 19.5 cents.

The money will be used for Missouri's roads and bridges.

Once fully implemented, the gas tax hike could generate more than $500 million annually for state, county and city roads. But it’s unclear how much of that governments will get to keep after some people request refunds.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has estimated that the state faces a $745 million annual funding gap for roads and bridges.