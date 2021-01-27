Parson touts virus handling during State of State address

In his speech, Parson said his administration shipped more than 2 million gowns, 18 million gloves, 8 million surgical masks, 5 million N95 masks, and 1 million face shields to health care workers since the virus first hit the state last year.

He praised the state’s vaccine rollout plan in his speech and said more than 400,000 doses have been administered in the state so far.

According to data released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri ranks last among states when it comes to the percentage of residents who have received an initial vaccine dose. Parson unveiled a new state-run vaccination data website on Tuesday, citing concerns about the CDC data.

Parson in his address repeated his call for lawmakers to pass a bill shielding businesses, hospitals and health care workers from being sued for alleged misconduct related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Missouri businesses, manufacturers, health care providers, schools, churches, and many other entities across the state did not hesitate to step up and help their communities in the fight against COVID-19,” Parson said. “None of these groups should be penalized for their efforts to help.”