Pascagoula sees continued development in its downtown area

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Several redevelopment projects in Pascagoula are expected to continue in 2022.

Projects involving apartments, commercial space and a boutique hotel are expected to get underway soon, Gulflive.com reported.

The city’s downtown area is seeing tremendous growth, Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman said.

Mississippi lawmakers allocated $7.4 million to the Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority last year for use in the downtown area.

Projects include City Centre, which will feature 28 apartment units, a rooftop bar, coffee shop and office space. A boutique hotel, Hotel Whiskey, is also planned downtown.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

