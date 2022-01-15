Pascagoula sees continued development in its downtown area

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Several redevelopment projects in Pascagoula are expected to continue in 2022.
Projects involving apartments, commercial space and a boutique hotel are expected to get underway soon, Gulflive.com reported.
The city’s downtown area is seeing tremendous growth, Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman said.
Mississippi lawmakers allocated $7.4 million to the Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority last year for use in the downtown area.
Projects include City Centre, which will feature 28 apartment units, a rooftop bar, coffee shop and office space. A boutique hotel, Hotel Whiskey, is also planned downtown.
