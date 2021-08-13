Pelosi faces new threat from moderate Democrats over budget

Democrats have too much at stake to let internal turmoil sink their domestic ambitions, but it was initially unclear how leaders would untie the knot. With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., facing a similar moderates-vs.-progressives balancing act in his chamber, Biden may eventually need to play a more forceful role and prod rank-and-file lawmakers into line.

Seeming to take middle ground, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that officials believe House Democrats will approve “both key elements of the President's economic agenda,” as the Senate has.

“Both are essential, and we are working closely with Speaker Pelosi and the leadership to get both to the President’s desk,” Psaki said in a written statement.

Biden consulted with his legislative affairs team about his economic plan’s pathway in the House, the White House said.

Together, the infrastructure and social and environment bills make up the heart of Biden’s governing goals, and their enactment would likely stand as one of his legacy achievements as president. But neither wing of his party in Congress fully trusts the other to back both packages, so leaders want to sequence votes in a way that gives neither faction an edge.