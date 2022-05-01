 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pelosi, in surprise Kyiv trip, vows unbending US support

  • Updated
  • 0

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A top-level U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the “ferocity” and resolve of Ukrainians face to face with their leader in a weekend visit to Kyiv undertaken in extraordinary secrecy.

Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice president, was the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia’s war began more than two months ago. Only days earlier, Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital while the U.N. secretary-general was there.

Pelosi and the half dozen U.S. lawmakers with her met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top aides for three hours late Saturday to voice American solidarity with the besieged nation and get a first-hand assessment of the effort as she works to steer a massive new Ukraine aid package through Congress.

“Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi is seen telling Zelenskyy in a video of the meeting released by his office. "We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Thank you for your fight for freedom.”

People are also reading…

“You all are welcome,” Zelenskyy told the delegation.

Pelosi told reporters in Poland on Sunday the delegation was proud to convey to Zelenskyy "the message of unity from the Congress of the United States, a message of appreciation from the American people for his leadership and admiration for the people of Ukraine for their courage.” She is set to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda, a NATO ally, on Monday in Warsaw.

The delegation's trip to Kyiv was not disclosed until the party was safely out of Ukraine. Nor were details given on how they got to the capital and back. A week earlier, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Zelenskyy traveled to Kyiv overland from Poland for talks with Zelenskyy.

The members of the congressional delegation were unanimous in praising Ukraine’s defenses, in painting the battle of one as good against evil and in assuring continued long-term U.S. military, humanitarian and economic support.

“This is a struggle of freedom against tyranny,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence committee.

The trip came two days after U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to bolster Ukraine’s fight against Russia, more than twice the size of the initial $13.6 billion aid measure that now is almost drained. The measure is designed to signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that U.S. weaponry and other forms of assistance aren’t going away.

Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a veteran and a member of the House intelligence and armed services committees, said he went to Ukraine with three areas of focus: “Weapons, weapons and weapons.”

“We have to make sure the Ukrainians have what they need to win," he said. "What we have seen in the last two months is their ferocity, their intense pride, their ability to fight and their ability to win if they have the support to do so.”

Scores of U.S. lawmakers are trekking to the region to witness first hand the war’s toll and shore up U.S. troops in the broader region. Pelosi’s delegation was notable for the seniority of its members.

The trip also underscored Pelosi's stature as an ambassador on the global stage. The speaker is well known in Europe and elsewhere abroad, typically leads travel delegations and keeps close relations with allies overseas.

Though all in the delegation were Democrats, the U.S. Congress has displayed a rare and, so far, lasting bipartisan resolve to back Ukraine as it battles Russia. Pelosi has branded the war a conflict between democracy and autocracy and vowed Washington will stand with Ukraine until it defeats the invaders.

Pelosi came with Rep. Gregory Meeks, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, chair of the House Rules Committee; Reps. Barbara Lee of California and Bill Keating of Massachusetts, Crow and Schiff.

“This is a time we stand up for democracy or we allow autocracy to rule the day,” Meeks said. Crow said the U.S. "is in this to win, and we will stand with Ukraine until victory is won."

Schiff, as intelligence panel chair, said he was particularly focused on making sure Ukraine is getting the U.S. intelligence support it needs to “defeat Russian forces.”

The delegation’s visit followed those of several EU officials and European heads of state who have gone to show solidarity with Zelenskyy, starting with the March 15 surprise visit by the leaders of NATO members Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia.

More recently, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres met Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday. A missile strike rained down on the capital barely an hour after their joint press conference, an attack Kyiv’s mayor said was Putin giving his “middle finger” to Guterres.

The delegation was visiting southeast Poland and going later to the capital. Poland has received more than 3 million refugees from Ukraine since Russia launched its war on Feb. 24.

“We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts,” Pelosi said.

McGovern said Russia’s war had repercussions far beyond Ukraine and was exacerbating a food crisis that would be disastrous for poor people across the globe.

“Putin’s brutal war is no longer only a war against the people of Ukraine,” McGovern said. “It’s also a war against the world’s most vulnerable.”

He added: “I don’t think that Putin cares if he starves the world."

Winfield reported from Rome, Mascaro from Washington.

A previous version of this story was corrected to show that Pelosi is second in line to the presidency, not third.

More AP coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

The United Nations is working doggedly to broker an evacuation of civilians suffering in the ruins of Mariupol. The negotiations continued on Friday, as Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the U.N. leader was visiting the capital. The mayor of Mariupol says the situation inside a steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire and citizens “are begging to get saved.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east. 

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. Trump says he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election. 

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Swedish police say the riots that have shaken several cities and towns in the Nordic country are extremely serious crimes against society and suspect some protesters are linked to criminal gangs that intentionally target police.  Sweden has seen unrest, scuffles and violence since Thursday, triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings. Sweden’s National Police Commander said Monday that 26 police and 14 others have been injured in the riots and 20 police vehicles destroyed or damaged. The latest violence came Sunday night in the southern city of Malmo, where a school and cars were set on fire. Police said 11 people were detained.

Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West

Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West

Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export as an attempt to punish and divide the West for its united support of Ukraine. The move was condemned by European leaders as “blackmail. It marked a dramatic escalation in the economic war of sanctions and countersanctions that has unfolded parallel to the fighting on the battlefield, where fighting continues in Ukraine's east. One person was killed and at least two injured when rockets hit a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv. The commander of a marine unit inside the last stronghold in the gutted city of Mariupol said the situation there was “very difficult.”

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who recently resigned amid controversy over her performance in office, has died at age 45. Her family says in a statement that she died Saturday of unspecified health complications.  Adel's husband David DeNitto says in statement that the family is “utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss." Adel faced recent criticism over issues including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired. She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.  

House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio

House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol is redoubling its efforts to have GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy appear for an interview. The push comes amid new revelations about McCarthy's private conversations with fellow Republicans about the attack. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said Tuesday the panel may issue a second request to McCarthy, who has declined to voluntarily appear. In a Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording released Tuesday by The New York Times, McCarthy tells fellow Republican leaders that Trump’s House allies are “putting people in jeopardy” with their public comments. He singles out Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama.

Challenge to Democratic Arizona governor candidate withdrawn

A legal challenge to one of three Democrats running for Arizona governor has been withdrawn after reports from county recorders showed Aaron Lieberman turned in enough signatures to make the ballot. That means Lieberman will appear on the August primary ballot alongside Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former Nogales mayor and Obama Administration border official Marco Lopez. Attorneys for the voter who challenged Lieberman’s signatures asked a judge in Phoenix to dismiss the case Tuesday afternoon. Arizona candidates must turn in a minimum number of signatures from qualified voters to appear on the ballot. Many collect far more than needed so they have a comfortable margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News