Pennsylvania ends jobless-claims system lawsuit against IBM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration on Tuesday discontinued a lawsuit against IBM after suing the company four years ago, accusing it of failing to deliver on a contract to produce an updated system for processing unemployment compensation claims.

However, Wolf's administration refused to provide a copy of any agreement with IBM, or describe all of its terms.

In a brief statement, Wolf's Department of Labor and Industry said it settled and resolved the lawsuit "following an extensive discovery period and exchange of expert reports and opinions," and revealed no terms other than saying that IBM “acknowledged no liability or wrongdoing.”

The department did not file any sort of agreement paperwork in Dauphin County court, where the lawsuit had been filed. All it filed was a one-sentence discontinuance Tuesday morning, according to court records.

A department spokesperson would only cite “the settlement” in refusing to provide any information beyond the four-sentence statement the department had issued.

Private lawyers argued the case for the state, and the department did not respond to questions Tuesday about how much the case had cost it in legal bills.