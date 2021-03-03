Pennsylvania hauled to court over blocking plastic bag bans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia and three other municipalities in Pennsylvania sued the state Wednesday over what they say was a covert abuse of legislative power to block local bans or taxes on plastic bags that retailers give out to customers and, they say, end up as pollution and litter.

The lawsuit asks the statewide Commonwealth Court to declare the state's ban unconstitutional. The other plaintiffs are West Chester, Narberth and Lower Merion Township, all in suburban Philadelphia.

City officials, backed by environmental advocacy organizations, say the state's ban violates the state constitutional environmental rights and procedures used to pass the provision violate transparency protections in the state constitution.

Meanwhile, their cities and towns are suffering the health, environmental, aesthetic and financial implications of plastic bag litter and pollution, they say.

More broadly, environmental advocates have pushed for bans to relieve pressure on landfills, limit the pollution of oceans, waterways and forests and prevent harm to wildlife.

David Masur, executive director of PennEnvironment, accused the Legislature of using a “secretive, illegal, backroom process to ramrod through a controversial policy” that strips power from local governments.