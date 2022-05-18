Pennsylvania judge halts bridge tolling plans, for now

President Joe Biden has signed an order to redeploy hundreds of U.S. troops to Somalia to counter the Islamic extremist rebel group al-Shabab. It's an effort that American military leaders said had been hampered by President Donald Trump’s late-term decision to withdraw forces from the country. U.S. troops will be repositioned from elsewhere in Africa to train and provide other support to Somali forces in their fight against the rebel group. Al-Shabab is considered the largest and wealthiest affiliate of the al-Qaida extremist organization. And the announcement is a reminder that the U.S. remains engaged in the long fight against Islamic extremists even if that fight has been eclipsed by the war in Ukraine and other matters.