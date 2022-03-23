 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Pennsylvania liquor board reverses decision on CBD edibles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board on Wednesday reversed decisions from last year and said it will not allow beer and wine licensees to sell edible products containing the marijuana extract called CBD.

The decision to rescind the approval was made at the request of the state Department of Agriculture, which told the liquor board that the sale of such consumable products is illegal in Pennsylvania, a board spokesperson said.

Consumable CBD products include things like gummies, edibles, non-alcoholic beverages and tinctures. CBD is short for cannabidiol, a nonintoxicating chemical compound.

Last June, the liquor board had voted to allow all retail licensees — such as convenience stores — to sell the products, in order to compete with a convenience store chain that had received permission earlier that month.

In December, the liquor board expanded the provision to allow beer distributors to sell the products, as well.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

