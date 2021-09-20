Pennsylvania mobile clinics seek to goose vaccination rate

“Pennsylvania has done an OK job in reaching out to this demographic,” he said in an interview, but a lot more work needs to be done to build trust.

Goris, 43, who emigrated from the Dominican Republic nearly 30 years ago, is herself getting an initial vaccine dose at Thursday’s clinic, along with her husband. She said they believe in the vaccine, but have been too busy running their store to get the shot.

Wolf has made several recent appearances to urge residents to get vaccinated amid a statewide surge in the coronavirus. Since January, unvaccinated people make up 94% of cases, 95% of hospitalizations and 97% of deaths, according to data released by the Health Department last week.

Cases have been rising for more than two months, driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. Pennsylvania is averaging about 4,700 new, confirmed infections per day, nearly 30 times higher than at the beginning of July.

WellSpan Health, which operates hospitals in York and elsewhere in central Pennsylvania, said its COVID-19 patients are younger, sicker and overwhelmingly unvaccinated — including every single pandemic patient who requires critical care.

“The most discouraging part of this is that this latest surge was completely avoidable,” WellSpan said in a statement.