Pennsylvania pension system officials disclose federal probe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system disclosed Tuesday that it is dealing with a federal investigation, although officials atop the $64 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System have yet to publicly disclose the nature or scope of the inquiry.

In addition, state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who is on the pension system's board, told lawmakers that top PSERS officials have received federal subpoenas.

The disclosures come less than two weeks after the board said in a brief statement that it is investigating a consultant’s calculation about the fund’s investment performance that is apparently wrong, as well as actions by PSERS’ staff and the consultant.

The board, late Tuesday night, approved a one-sentence resolution after a roughly five-hour, largely closed-door meeting to hire a law firm to represent it “in matters relating to a federal investigation” and any related issues.

The resolution was posted to PSERS' website.