 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pennsylvania's jobless rate, labor force and payrolls drop

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate continued to hit new post-pandemic lows, according to state figures released Friday, but the labor force and payrolls shrank in September as employers struggle to find enough employees.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 6.2% from August's rate, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.

The national rate was 4.8% in September, and Pennsylvania lags most other states at 41st among 50.

The surveys were conducted after the federal government ended supplemental payments of $300 a week to people who lost jobs or self-employment income during the pandemic, as well as expanded unemployment benefits to self-employed people who wouldn’t normally receive them.

In a survey of households, the labor force shrank by 16,000 in September, to farther below 6.3 million, as the number of employed and unemployed both slid. The state hit a record-high labor force of almost 6.6 million just before the pandemic hit.

In a separate survey of employers, payrolls in Pennsylvania fell in September by almost 8,000, to below 5.74 million.

People are also reading…

Pennsylvania has regained about 65% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the pandemic. It hit a record high for payrolls of 6.1 million just before the pandemic hit, according to state figures.

Unemployment rates were lower in 27 states, higher in one state and the same in 22 states in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress

Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a House committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Biden's initial decision to waive executive privilege.

Delicate GOP dance for Trump, Youngkin in Virginia gov race

Delicate GOP dance for Trump, Youngkin in Virginia gov race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this past week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia, the former president called in to a gathering of die-hard supporters. That may be the closest he gets to campaigning in the most closely watched election of 2021.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

More Sinema backers defect over her Biden plan objections

More Sinema backers defect over her Biden plan objections

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced more defections Thursday from the broad base of support she built to win her seat in 2018 when five members of her veterans advisory council resigned over her opposition to parts of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan and refusal to ditch the Senate filibuster.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Watch Now: Related Video

New rocks suggest the moon once had a wild volcanic landscape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News