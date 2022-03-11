Pepsi, Frito-Lay to open WVa warehouse, distribution centers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — PepsiCo businesses will build two warehouse and distribution facilities in West Virginia in investments totaling $32.5 million that will employ 185 people, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

PepsiCo Beverages North America will construct a warehouse in Ona, while Frito-Lay North America will build a distribution center in Scott Depot, Justice said Thursday in a news release.

The combined facilities will include 25 new jobs for warehouse, sales and drivers, the statement said.

The Pepsi warehouse is scheduled to open next month. The Frito-Lay facility is scheduled to open this fall and will replace a smaller one in Poca.

PepsiCo currently employs nearly 700 people across West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0