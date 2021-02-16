Poland to redraw media tax proposal following protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing government said Tuesday it will redraw its proposed media advertising tax to make it fairer after it led to a media protest and condemnation from a coalition partner and critics abroad.

Independent media outlets suspended coverage for 24 hours last week in protest against the government’s proposal to tax advertising in the media and in cinemas.

The media companies say the tax would put many small news outlets out of business and undermine the freedom and variety of the country’s media landscape. They note they are already paying corporate tax from advertising and many other dues, while the government is generously subsidizing state-owned media.

Critics in the European Union and the United States have stressed the importance of freedom of speech and media in a democracy.

The proposal released earlier this month is in consultation stage through Tuesday and the government said it will take the criticism into account when it writes the draft bill. The government wants the new tax implemented July 1.

“We are reviewing all the suggestions made by various media groups and other interested parties and based on that a draft will be submitted that includes some of these remarks," government spokesman Piotr Mueller said.