Polish lawmakers OK spending plan for EU recovery funds

Polish lawmakers have voted to approve the nation’s spending plan for the 58 billion euros ($70 billion) it expects to receive from the European Union’s pandemic recovery plan.

At a special parliament session held Tuesday, the vote was 290-33 in favor with 133 abstentions.

The National Reconstruction Plan, which has already been sent to the EU Commission, was approved thanks to support from the The Left opposition party and and the centrist Poland 2050 group.

A small party within the ruling right-wing coalition, led by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, was against the government plan because the funds are linked to the member nations’ rule of law, Poland's sticking point with the EU.

Ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the recovery plan a “second Marshall Plan” and said a vote in favor was a vote for Poland's development and a strong position in the 27-nation EU.