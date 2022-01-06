 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Polish PM calls Facebook ban on far-right party undemocratic

  • 0

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister on Thursday criticized as undemocratic a Facebook ban imposed on a far-right party for alleged violations of the social network's rules on the fight against COVID-19 and hate speech.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said — on Facebook — that the ban “hit at the basic democratic values” of freedom of speech and opinion and called it “cyber censorship.”

Facebook’s owner, Meta, removed the profile of Poland’s Confederation Freedom and Independence party on Wednesday, over its posts criticizing vaccination and the wearing of protective masks, as well as those hostile to some social groups.

Known for its nationalist, xenophobic, anti-LGBT and Euro-sceptic views, the party holds 11 of the 460 seats in the lower house of Poland’s parliament. Its leaders have warned of legal action against Meta.

Morawiecki said he and the Confederation have been often critical of each other but added that “criticism does not mean forcefully shutting someone's mouth.”

People are also reading…

Morawiecki’s right-wing cabinet is in conflict with European Union leaders who say the government's policies, especially in the area of the judiciary, are eroding Polish democracy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

Watch Now: Related Video

A blind otter is learning his new surroundings at the Jacksonville Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News