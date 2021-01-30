Population decline in Juneau attributed to state budget cuts

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — More people are leaving the city of Juneau than arriving because of state budget cuts and declining state jobs, labor officials said.

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development estimates more than 1,300 people have moved out of Juneau since the city's population peaked at 33,162 in 2015, KTOO-FM reported.

Juneau lost 172 residents from July 2018 to July 2019, and 286 residents in the following year from July 2019 to July 2020, officials said. The state population has also declined.

Agency economist Sara Teel said the percentage of Juneau’s lost population is almost double the state overall. Teel attributed the population decline to the loss of state jobs in the capital city.

“Most likely it has to do with state budget cuts and then attrition, not filling jobs that somebody left,” Teel said. She also said she expects the trend to continue well into 2021.