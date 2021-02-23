Pot decriminalization brings sweeping enforcement changes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top law enforcement official has released sweeping new guidelines for police in the wake of the state’s decriminalization of marijuana.

Under the guidelines released by state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal Tuesday, police are no longer allowed to detain or arrest people for possessing or distributing small amounts of marijuana. Being under the influence of marijuana or possessing related paraphernalia are no longer crimes for people 21 and over.

Police also will be prohibited from using the smell of marijuana as justification to conduct a search of a person or the person's vehicle. They could face criminal charges if they violate that guideline or others involving searches of people under 21.

Grewal's directive also orders state, county, and municipal prosecutors to dismiss pending charges for any marijuana offenses that are no longer illegal under state law.

On Monday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that also set up a recreational marijuana marketplace, expected to be in place within about six months. Last fall, voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug.