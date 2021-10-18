 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pot dispensary sues South Lake Tahoe over license revocation

  • 0

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A marijuana dispensary is suing the city of South Lake Tahoe, California, after the city council revoked its cannabis and businesses licenses for failing to open on time — a delay the business blames on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perfect Union SLT was awarded one of two microbusiness cannabis licenses in November 2019 as part of an agreement that gave it a year to open the business.

The cannabis business says in the lawsuit that the pandemic created the situation that prevented it from meeting the deadline, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reported.

“Mere weeks after the Development Agreement became effective on February 13, 2020, the world quickly and irrevocably changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and both business and construction in California in large part came to a grinding halt in March 2020,” the lawsuit states.

“Further, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the demand for construction around the South Lake Tahoe area to boom in a way never seen before,” the lawsuit continued.

After their year deadline passed, City Attorney Heather Stroud gave the company 30 days to cure their default or at least start the process of curing the default but she said they failed to do so.

People are also reading…

The council voted unanimously in June to revoke the licenses. It upheld the vote weeks later with Mayor Tamara Wallace casting the lone dissenting vote after earlier supporting the revocation.

Wallace said she was sympathetic because her own business suffered delays in a large construction project during the pandemic. But she noted that all the other cannabis businesses who were awarded licenses opened on time.

The lawsuit filed in El Dorado County Superior Court last month accuses the city of breach of contract. It asks a judge to require the city to honor its development agreement and cover lost profits that the company is experiencing because of this disagreement.

David Wolfe, legal counsel for Perfect Union, said the delay was a reasonable excuse under the development agreement which allows “delay beyond the reasonable control of a party caused by (a) calamities, including without limitation earthquakes, floods, and fire; (b) civil commotion; (c) riots or terrorist acts; (d) strikes or other forms of material labor disputes; (e) shortages of materials or supplies; or (f) vandalism.”

He argued COVID qualified as a reasonable delay.

City officials say the city doesn’t comment on active litigation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tahoe Daily Tribune.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delicate GOP dance for Trump, Youngkin in Virginia gov race

Delicate GOP dance for Trump, Youngkin in Virginia gov race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this past week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia, the former president called in to a gathering of die-hard supporters. That may be the closest he gets to campaigning in the most closely watched election of 2021.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Powell as 'a dear friend and a patriot'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News