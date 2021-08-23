 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pot grower gears up for recreational market in New Mexico
0 Comments
AP

Pot grower gears up for recreational market in New Mexico

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cannabis provider Ultra Health says it has completed the purchase of a former bakery and adjacent land in southern New Mexico that will open the way for a large-scale marijuana growing and manufacturing campus.

The property purchase in Alamogordo takes place as New Mexico prepares for the start of recreational marijuana sales by April 1, 2022. Regulators are putting the finishing touches on the licensing process for an array of marijuana businesses.

On Monday, Ultra Health Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Novel said the property deal at Alamogordo was nearly two years in the making.

Ultra Health plans to grow cannabis both indoors and outside at the new facility, with space to trim, dry and cure the onsite crop and offer services to other growers, she said. The property includes production facilities spanning 5 acres (2 hectares).

“It's envisioned to be this campus where you can see a variety of cannabis activities take place in a very collaborative environment,” Novel said.

Ultra Health — headquartered in Bernalillo and Scottsdale, Arizona — also announced intentions to apply for a license with federal government to conduct research on cannabis cultivation.

The investment highlights the financial stakes in a new statewide marketplace for recreational marijuana.

More than 100,000 residents already are enrolled in the state's existing medical marijuana program for people with qualifying conditions such as cancer, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation in April to allow possession of up to 2 ounces (56 grams) of weed and levy taxes on sales of recreational marijuana.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Beshear defends mask mandate for Kentucky schools
National Politics

Beshear defends mask mandate for Kentucky schools

  • Updated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Any local education officials choosing to defy masking requirements in schools will be “held accountable” if their students or staff get infected as the fast-spreading delta variant drives up COVID-19 cases, Kentucky's governor said Thursday.

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

+7
GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal
National Politics

GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden announced he would stick to his predecessor's plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Republican reaction was mixed and largely muted. Foreign policy had become so contentious that the party's own leaders had no single position on the end of the nation's longest war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News