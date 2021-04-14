Pot producers eager to ramp up, as legalization approaches

SANTA FE, NM. (AP) — Several medical marijuana providers on Wednesday warned of a potential cannabis shortage in late June, when the first provisions of a new law go into effect to legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico.

Authorized recreational cannabis sales don't commence until early 2022. But several medical marijuana businesses, led by Ultra Health, say there could be a run on medical marijuana supplies in late June of this year when the new legalization law takes effect and increases purchase and possession limits, with virtually no restrictions on how much can be stashed away at home for personal use.

Ultra Health called for an increase in the current limits on marijuana production — set at 1,750 plants per producer — to ensure there is no extreme scarcity.

The Department of Health that oversees the medical cannabis program was in the process of reviewing the letter and could not comment.

The Regulations and Licensing Department that will license recreational pot producers and oversee supply chains also was studying the letter. Agency Superintendent Linda Trujillo has said new limits on marijuana possession and home growing take effect June 29.