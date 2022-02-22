Pot retailer denies executives pressured state officials

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cannabis retailer Ascend Wellness has asked a court to dismiss claims that its executives exerted political pressure on Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration by attending a December fundraiser and meeting with state officials, according to recent filings in state court.
New York-based Ascend Wellness is waging a legal battle in state court against cannabis company MedMen. Ascend Wellness launched its lawsuit in January claiming that MedMen failed to follow through on a $75 million deal to sell its New York operations to Ascend Wellness.
The deal would have also provided Ascend Wellness with one of just 10 medical marijuana licenses available in New York.
MedMen then filed a counterclaim arguing Ascend Wellness executives attended a Manhattan fundraiser for Hochul, a Democrat, and met with state officials two days later on Dec. 10 — days before the state cannabis control board approved its deal with MedMen on Dec. 16.
MedMen argued that Ascend was using “political pressure and undue influence to force” the state board's approval.
People are also reading…
But attorney Mylan Denerstein, who is representing Ascend, said Thursday that counsel for MedMen has agreed to withdraw that allegation. But court filings didn’t show MedMen had withdrawn its allegations as of Tuesday morning.
MedMen didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday.
Denerstein said court records and hotel receipts prove that one of the executives was in Florida on Dec. 10, and that the other was 150 miles (240 kilometers) away the day of the Dec. 8 fundraiser.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.