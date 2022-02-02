 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Pritzker to present annual budget plan amid winter storm

Illinois Budget

FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks on Oct. 27, 2021, in Springfield, Ill. Pritzker, facing an expensive campaign for re-election in November, will take on an equally imposing foe, inflation pushing 7%, by proposing nearly $1 billion in spending relief in his upcoming budget plan, an aide said.

 John O'Connor - staff, AP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker was scheduled to present an annual spending plan Wednesday not amid the usual pomp but to a mostly empty chamber during an onslaught of winter weather in Illinois.

With inflation soaring, Pritzker was readying an address with plans to suspend or offer rebates for taxes on groceries, gasoline and property as a way to relieve consumers. It's an official speech prescribed by law but amounts to an unofficial opening to his campaign for a second term.

The 57-year-old Democrat wants to lift for one year the 1% sales tax on groceries, freeze the motor fuel tax that goes toward road building at 39.2 cents per gallon, and offering a rebate of up to $300 dollars equal to the property tax credit available on income taxes.

Each proposal would normally be a partisan applause line, but the snowstorm forced legislative leaders to cancel lawmakers' three scheduled work days this week, including what typically would be a joint session in the House chamber.

The governor planned to make the most of the occasion, choosing to speak on the same Old State Capitol stage where Abraham Lincoln worked as a representative and then gave the electrifying “House Divided” speech to begin one of the more critical campaigns of his career.

It was another challenge for the billionaire philanthropist and equity investor, who took office at the end of a bitter budget battle and soon was saddled with the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Illinois.

Pritzker's review of his first three years in office is portrayed as a time of renewed fiscal discipline, with balanced budgets, billions of dollars of paid-down debt and favorable notice from credit-rating agencies.

This followed years of partisan rancor between Pritzker's Republican predecessor and legislative Democrats that forestalled any budget in 2015 and 2016, leaving in its wake debt and devastation to social services.

In 2018, he beat GOP forerunner Bruce Rauner in what became the second-most expensive gubernatorial race in U.S. history. Financing nearly all of it — more than $200 million — were on one side Pritzker and on the other, near-billionaire Rauner with support from the state's richest man, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin.

Griffin has pledged up to $300 million to defeat Pritzker, and a slate expected to win his support has been assembled, led by Richard Irvin, Aurora's first Black mayor, who announced his candidacy more than two weeks ago but has yet to make a public appearance.

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

