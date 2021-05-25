Pritzker touts 'Time to Drive' for tourism despite gas price

Jane Carrington of Petersburg said she took her camper last weekend to her son's home in eastern Illinois and parked it there for the summer for regular visits with her grandsons, ages 6 and 1.

“Usually, I bring it back and forth," she said. "Not now with these gas prices!”

Ironically, the per-gallon price hovered at $2 statewide in June 2000 when then-Gov. George Ryan called a special session of the Legislature to ease taxpayers’ pocketbooks by removing the state’s 5% sales tax on fuel for the second half of that year. Illinois is among only a few states to charge sales tax as well as a motor fuel tax.

While price spikes rarely discourage travel, tourists do scale back, McGee said. They don’t go as far, they take in more free activities, they eat out less.

Tricia Sprague and husband Doug of Decatur postponed a planned camping trip to Florida earlier this spring because of the Sunshine State's chilly temperatures. When gas spiked, they considered going west, then east, and encountered the same high prices. Now planned for 15 days in late June and early July, they'll haul the camper at 8 mpg, rely on a camping association membership that allows for parking along the way, and stay in Florida's panhandle just four days.