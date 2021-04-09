Proposal would let Arizonans retain services in dire weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A new proposal by an Arizona state commission would allow residents who cannot pay their gas and electric bills to retain their services during extreme heat or cold.

The new rules would replace an emergency shutoff moratorium adopted in 2019 and will be considered by the Arizona Corporation Commission next week, the Arizona Daily Star reported Friday.

The rules would bar Tucson Electric Power Co., Arizona Public Service Co. and other state-regulated electric utilities from shutting off a customer’s service for non-payment during periods of extreme heat or cold and prohibit natural-gas providers from disconnecting customers during freezing temperatures.

Exactly how a utility can determine when the shutoff ban will take place, among other considerations, are still up for debate, the newspaper reported.