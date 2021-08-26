Proposed medical waste recycler appeals permit denial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A company that wants to build a medical waste recycling plant in West Warwick has appealed a state agency's decision to deny it a necessary permit, though a state law may prevent the company from moving forward regardless of the appeal's outcome.

MedRecycler-RI filed its appeal on Aug. 2 and a division of the Department of Environmental Management has scheduled a status conference on Sept. 8, the Providence Journal reported Wednesday.

The Adjudication Division can only consider the technical aspects of the decision to deny the permit, which DEM said included a lack of an adequate emergency response plan and details of how the plant's process would work.

MedRecycler has proposed using a process called pyrolysis to take medical waste like gloves, tubing and syringes, melt it down and burn it to produce energy.

But a recently passed law prohibits new high-heat medical waste processing facilities in the state.