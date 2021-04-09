Proposed new Indiana vaping products tax blasted as 'measly'

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are close to approving a new state tax on vaping products even as a proposed increase in the state’s cigarette tax has been derailed.

The plan backed by state Senate Republicans for the new tax on electronic cigarette liquids and devices, however, is being lambasted by health advocates as inadequate to discourage vaping.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ryan Mishler, a Republican from Bremen, said Thursday the vaping tax was meant “to tell these kids it’s dangerous and to have a parity with tobacco.”

But the president of the state’s largest business organization says the Senate’s proposed tax amounts to “a measly one-tenth” of the state’s cigarette tax and is “arguably worse than no increase at all.”

“Such an insignificant tax will do nothing to detour our youth from vaping and becoming severely addicted to nicotine,” Indiana Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Brinegar said. “It’s unacceptable and allows the Juuls of the world to win because they can say we are now taxed in Indiana.”