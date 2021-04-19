Proposed New Mexico utility merger spurs numerous concerns

The recommendations by the attorney general's expert call for PNM to absorb the costs related to the Four Corners plant, that Iberdrola be a party to the merger and that the Public Regulation Commission's regulatory jurisdiction be protected.

“It’s a complicated issue that’s going to take a lot of review by all parties involved,” Commission Chairman Stephen Fischmann told the Santa Fe New Mexican. “There’s all kinds of potential outcomes, and as commissioners, we have to keep an open mind. … And our charter is the public interest.”

Critics also have concerns about high payouts for officers and departing executives, noting that at minimum they would be valued at more than three times the rate credits that PNM's 538,000 customers would see.

Scott Hempling, a public utilities analyst who also is testifying for the attorney general, stated that the goal was value for shareholders and that customers were relevant only as sources for that value. He said Avangrid will pay $4.3 billion to shareholders as part of the agreement.

In radio advertisements, PNM has been touting the merger as a way to move the state closer to its renewable energy goals and create more jobs. Under the state's energy law, investor owned utilities must be 100% carbon free by 2045.