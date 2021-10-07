 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Public utility backers seek to thwart debt approval hurdle

  • Updated
  • 0

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The tug of war over the future of Central Maine Power is continuing behind the scenes, with utility opponents seeking to thwart a referendum to require voter approval for long-term debt for the proposed buyout.

A CMP-backed referendum would create a hurdle to a proposal to dismantle the utility and create a consumer-owned entity by requiring voters to sign off on billions of dollars of debt needed to pay off the utility's owners.

CMP opponents responded by inserting language in their own referendum to exempt the buyout debt from voter approval.

“They’ve gone out of their way to keep voters from having a say on taking on billions of dollars in new debt,” said Willy Ritch from Maine Affordable Energy, which opposes the breakup of CMP.

The new language requires long-term borrowing to be exempted from a statewide vote unless it also applies equally to CMP’s borrowing. The revised language was submitted to the secretary of state’s office on Sept. 16, about a week after Ritch announced his referendum.

Rep. Seth Berry, the lead sponsor of the proposal in the Legislature to transform Maine's privately held utilities into a consumer-owned entity, declined comment.

People are also reading…

Ritch said that his group is proceeding with the referendum, finalizing the language and reviewing its options.

The thrust-and-parry applies to referendums that could be on the ballot next year. Signatures necessary to put them on the ballot have not yet been collected by backers of either effort.

The referendum drives come after Gov. Janet Mills vetoed Berry's proposal to buy out Central Maine Power and Versant Power and replace them with a consumer-owned utility called Pine Tree Power.

The new entity would keep rates low, respond faster to outages and support clean energy projects, supporters said.

Critics accused the bill’s supporters of underestimating the cost of buying the utility companies and said ratepayers would be saddled with billions of dollars of debt from the purchase and litigation.

Ritch said some estimates suggest Mainers would have to take on up to $13 billion in debt.

“Mainers want to know how much the check is going to be made out for before they sign," he said. “That's why we came up with our proposal to give voters the final say.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

The Latest: Alaska activates emergency health protocols

The Latest: Alaska activates emergency health protocols

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska on Saturday activated emergency crisis protocols that allow 20 health care facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation’s worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in the U.S. in recent days, straining its limited health care system.

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Watch Now: Related Video

World's first Malaria vaccine approved

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News