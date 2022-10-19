 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 19 series

Russian President Vladimir Putin is doubling down on his faltering invasion by declaring martial law in four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions

  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down Wednesday on his faltering invasion by declaring martial law in four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions and setting the stage for draconian new restrictions and crackdowns throughout Russia. The drastic escalation appeared to be prompted by the threat of more stinging battlefield defeats, sabotage and troubles with his troop mobilization.

The order belies the Kremlin's attempts to portray life in the annexed regions as returning to normal, with the latest example the removal of civilian leaders, the installation of a military administration and a mass evacuation in Kherson.

With a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinding toward Kherson, the battle for the annexed southern city of more than 250,000 people, key industries and a major port is a pivotal moment for Ukraine and Russia heading into winter, when front lines could become largely frozen for months.

People are also reading…

In announcing martial law, effective Thursday, Putin told his Security Council, “We are working to solve very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia’s security and safe future.”

It was Putin’s latest attempt to solidify control of not only the annexed regions but his entire country as he faces threats not only from the largely successful Ukrainian counteroffensive, but sabotage of a strategically important bridge linking Russia with Crimea, assassinations of Kremlin-installed officials in Kherson and chaos and mistakes in his partial troop mobilization.

Putin’s martial law declaration authorized creation of territorial defense forces in the annexed regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, along with the potential impositions of curfews, restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader law enforcement powers.

In a potentially ominous move, Putin’s order opens the door for restrictive measures to be extended across Russia. That may lead to an even tougher crackdown on dissent and freedom in Russia, where authorities have dispersed antiwar protests and jailed people for making statements or providing information about the fighting that differs from the official line.

The severity of restrictions inside Russia depends on proximity to Ukraine, covering freedom of movement and other security steps.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian positions on the west bank of the Dnieper River. By pulling civilians out and fortifying positions in the region's main city, which backs onto the river, Russian forces appear to be hoping that the wide, deep waters will serve as natural barrier against the Ukrainian advance.

A trickle of evacuations from the city in recent days has become a flood. Local officials said Wednesday that 5,000 had left the city already out of an expected 60,000. Russian state television showed residents crowding on the Dnieper’s banks, many with small children, to cross by boats to the east — and, from there, deeper into Russian-controlled territory.

Russia has said the movement of Ukrainians to Russia or Russian-controlled territory is voluntary, but in many cases, they have no other routes out, and no other choice. Under martial law, authorities can force evacuations.

Reports have circulated of forced deportations, and an Associated Press investigation found that Russian officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children to be raised as Russian.

Russian authorities played up fears of an attack on Kherson, seemingly to persuade residents to leave. Text messages warned residents to expect shelling, Russian state media reported.

One resident reached by phone described military vehicles leaving the city, Moscow-installed authorities scrambling to load documents onto trucks, and thousands of people lining up for ferries and buses.

“It looks more like a panic rather than an organized evacuation. People are buying the last remaining groceries in grocery shops and are running to the Kherson river port, where thousands of people are already waiting,” the resident, Konstantin, said. The AP is withholding his family name, as he requested, for his safety.

“People are scared by talk of explosions, missiles and a possible blockade of the city,” he added.

Leaflets told evacuees they could take two large suitcases, medicine and food for a few days.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, called the evacuation “a propaganda show” and said Russia’s claims that Kyiv’s forces might shell Kherson were “a rather primitive tactic, given that the armed fdo not fire at Ukrainian cities.”

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said the operation could presage intense fighting and “the harshest” tactics from Russia’s new commander for Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin.

“They are prepared to wipe the city from the face of the Earth but not give it back to the Ukrainians,” Zhdanov said in an interview.

In a rare acknowledgement of the pressure that Kyiv's troops are exerting, Surovikin himself described the situation his forces face in the Kherson region as “very difficult.” Russian bloggers interpreted the comments as a warning of a possible Kremlin pullback. Surovikin claimed that Ukrainian forces were planning to destroy a hydroelectric facility, which local officials said would flood part of Kherson.

Incapable of holding all the territory it has seized and struggling with manpower and equipment losses, Russia has stepped up air bombardments, with a scorched-earth campaign targeting Ukrainian power plants and other key infrastructure. Russia has also increased its use of weaponized Iranian drones to hit apartment buildings and other civilian targets. In the invasion’s opening stages in February, Russian commanders had seemingly sought to spare some utilities they might need.

Russia launched numerous missiles over Ukraine on Wednesday. Ukrainian authorities said they shot down four cruise missiles and 10 Iranian drones. Energy facilities were hit in Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Air raid sirens blared in the Ukrainain capital, Kyiv, sending many people into metro stations for shelter. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the city would start seasonal centralized heating on Thursday at lower temperatures than normal to conserve energy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported Tuesday that nearly a third of the country's power stations had been destroyed since Oct. 10, causing blackouts. One area where power and water were reported knocked out due to overnight shelling was Enerhodar. The southern city is next to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is one of the war's most worrisome flashpoints.

Missiles severely damaged an energy facility near Zelenskyy's hometown, Kryvyi Rih, a city in south-central Ukraine, cutting power to villages, towns and to one city district, the regional governor reported.

In Chernihiv city, Iranian drones left three people wounded, said Regional Gov. Viacheslav Chaus.

Karmanau reported from Tallinn, Estonia.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe

Federal prosecutors say AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a probe into its alleged illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.  Federal prosecutors in Chicago also say Madigan has been indicted in the case. In a news release on Friday they say that the company admits that it arranged to make payments to an associate of Madigan, who was one of the state’s most powerful political figures at the time, in exchange for Madigan’s help in pushing through legislation the company was seeking. In exchange for agreeing to pay the fine, prosecutors suspended their criminal case against the company and will drop the charges in two years if the company abides by certain conditions.

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

At least 11 Russian soldiers have been killed in a shooting incident that underlines the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hasty mobilization. Saturday's shooting at a firing range in Russia's western Belgorod region came just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in southern Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow. As fighting raged, a missile strike also seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region. Following mounting setbacks, the Russian military has worked to cut off power and water in far-flung populated areas while also fending off Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied or partially occupied areas.

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure

White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure

The White House is hosting a summit to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law. It's an effort to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending. White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu says the gathering  is part of a push to get all federal agencies focused on accelerating design, construction and permitting. The event comes at a critical moment for the nearly year-old law as high inflation and worker and material shortages threaten to delay many projects. President Joe Biden visited a Los Angeles subway line construction site Thursday and said infrastructure investments are crucial for improving people’s quality of life and economic opportunities.

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency — including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night. That is according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee investigating the former president. The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per night at least 11 times by his properties. The Trump Organization denied anything improper. It said it provided rooms to the Secret Service at cost or deep discount, adding that its business did not profit at all from the presidency.

German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy

German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country pact. Scholz was speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin on Saturday. He advocated for gradually abolishing the principle of unanimity for decisions in foreign policy but also in other areas such as tax policy. Scholz also advocated for more military autonomy of the EU. He called for coordinated procurement of weapons and equipment, the establishment of an EU rapid reaction force by 2025 and a EU headquarters for European armed forces.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iron Man-style jet suit could help save hundreds of lives during disasters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News