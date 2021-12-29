 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Putin: New Germany-bound pipeline may help reduce prices

  • 0

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that a new pipeline to Germany has been fully filled with natural gas, noting that it could help quickly reduce soaring European energy prices.

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline is currently awaiting approval from Germany and the European Union, and officials warned that a decision won't come in the first half of 2022.

The first of its two links was filled with gas in October, and Russia's state-controlled Gazprom natural gas company reported Wednesday that it had completed filling the second one to make it fully ready for operation.

Putin pointed at surging energy prices in Europe, adding that Nord Stream 2 could help quickly stabilize the markets.

“This new additional route will certainly help stabilize prices on the European markets,” Putin said at a meeting with energy officials. “It would undoubtedly impact prices on the spot market, and consumers in the countries that use the Russian gas will immediately feel it.”

People are also reading…

The new 1,234-kilometer (765-mile) pipeline, which has an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet), would double the volume of gas pumped by Gazprom directly to Germany, adding to a similar pipeline under the Baltic Sea and circumventing existing links through Poland and Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 critics in the U.S., Ukraine and Poland warn that it will increase Russia’s leverage over Europe, pit EU member states against each other and deprive Ukraine of transit revenues. Washington has stressed targeting Nord Stream 2 to counter any new Russian military move against Ukraine.

Moscow has denied Western allegations that it was hatching plans to attack Ukraine. It has insisted that Nord Stream 2 is a purely commercial project that will help ensure more reliable long-term supply and help save billions in transit fees paid to Poland and Ukraine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russian court shuts renowned rights group

Russian court shuts renowned rights group

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s highest court on Tuesday shut down one of the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights organizations, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on rights activists, independent media and opposition supporters.

Gorbachev's resignation 30 years ago marked the end of USSR

Gorbachev's resignation 30 years ago marked the end of USSR

MOSCOW (AP) — People strolling across Moscow's snowy Red Square on the evening of Dec. 25, 1991 were surprised to witness one of the 20th century’s most pivotal moments — the Soviet red flag over the Kremlin pulled down and replaced with the Russian Federation's tricolor.

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are struggling to pick up the pieces after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. But they face serious questions whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat.

Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of Ukraine held a video call with 20 U.S. senators and members of Congress on Friday amid tensions with Russia, which recently stoked fears of a possible invasion by massing troops near Ukraine's border.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closes after raid, arrests

Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closes after raid, arrests

HONG KONG (AP) — A vocal pro-democracy website in Hong Kong shut down Wednesday after police raided its office and arrested six current and former editors and board members in a continuing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Watch Now: Related Video

Flu season is making a comeback after a year of low cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News